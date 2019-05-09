QCSO, indie artist play the Rust Belt Saturday
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) will make its debut at the Rust Belt music venue in a Moeller Nights concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, with Minneapolis-based indie rocker Har Mar Superstar.
“The symphony came to us, wanted us to collaborate on getting a cool band, a cool artist," concert booker Sean Moeller said earlier this spring.
Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar) specializes in R&B, pop and soul. "The chance to collaborate with the symphony was pretty enticing to him," Moeller said.
According to a news release, the "genre-busting event" will include two chamber orchestra sets featuring works by J.S. Bach, Bela Bartok, Igor Stravinsky and contemporary composer Carl Bettendorf, followed by a collaborative set of 12 of Har Mar Superstar’s favorite originals at the Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline.
Saturday's concert will be a trial run for doing occasional alternative programs like this, QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said earlier this spring.
Tickets are $25 available at eventbrite.com or qcso.org. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Beaux Arts returns to Davenport
The mighty Mississippi may have overspilled its banks, but the 66th annual Beaux Arts spring art fair will still go on — just in a different location. Find the fair Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., instead of its usual spot at the Bechtel Plaza at the Figge Art Museum.
The free art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will feature more than 120 artists offering paintings, jewelry, pottery, sculptures, stained glass and more, as well as food vendors and music.
While the Figge is clear of floodwaters, organizers are being mindful of the street closures and parking availability in downtown Davenport. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds offered up its higher grounds, where no one needs to worry about either.
The Beaux Arts Fair donates all profits to the Figge Art Museum to help fund exhibitions and educational programs. Figge admission will be free from Mother's Day, May 12, to May 19.
98 Degrees turns up the heat in Davenport on Saturday
98 Degrees will give you "just one night" Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m., at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
From 1997 to 2002, 98 Degrees sold 10 million records. The band collaborated with its collective idol, Stevie Wonder, on “True to Your Heart,” for the 1998 animated Disney film "Mulan" and scored a chart-topping single, “Thank God I Found You,” with Mariah Carey, according to a news release.
In 1998, its 4-million-selling album, "98° and Rising," delivered Top 5 favorites “Because of You,” “I Do” and “The Hardest Thing.” Its next album, 2000’s "Revelation," which sold 2 million copies, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “My Everything” and “The Way You Want Me To."
In 2001, the quartet decided to take a break, according to a release. Over the past 15 years, all four members — brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons — have enjoyed careers outside of music.
But its sold-out tours in 2013 and 2016 proved that there was a demand for 98 Degrees, so the band recorded and released its first full-length Christmas album in 18 years, "Let It Snow," followed by last year's highly successful 31-city tour to promote it, according to the release.
Tickets ($30-$65) are available at rhythmcitycasino.com/eventcenter.html.
"Avenue Q" opens at the Barn
Playcrafters will present "Avenue Q" this weekend and next at its Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave, Moline.
Directed by Mike Turczynski and Callen Brown, "Avenue Q" is "part flesh, part felt and packed with heart," according to the Playcrafters website.
The musical tells the story of Princeton (Calvin Vo), a recent college grad who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q, the site states. Together, he and his new friends "struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life."
Filled with loads of humor, a catchy score and puppets — designed and provided by Q-C artist Seth Chappell of Foam Foolery — "Avenue Q" is a unique show that has become a crowd favorite, according to the site.
While it features puppets, the show addresses adult themes and is not for children. Consider it R-rated.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets ($7-$13) are available at playcrafters.com.