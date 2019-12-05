Meet a reindeer and Santa Sunday at Family Museum

A 300-square-foot train set will be set up again this year, and the Great Hall will be decorated with lights, stars, trees, and animal displays.

The centerpiece window dressing is the last set of animated figurines from the Petersen Harden Von Maur store in Davenport. Created by the Silvestri Art Manufacturing Company, this Santa’s House scene includes a Living Room with a decorated tree and fireplace, a Kitchen with a busy stove, a Workshop where elves are busy making toy trains, and a snowball battle in the woods among the elves who are gathering firewood.

The display was built in Chicago during October of 1966, and was donated to the Family Museum in 1990 when the store was sold. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.