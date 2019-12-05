Meet a reindeer and Santa Sunday at Family Museum

BETTENDORF — The annual WinterFest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive.
Guests can meet a real reindeer and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus; make a variety of holiday crafts; and enjoy performances by the Family Museum Dance Company and local musical groups. Admission to this event and the Family Museum’s hands-on gallery is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item or monetary donation to the River Bend Foodbank.
Activities will include:
- Write a letter to Santa, stick it in the holiday mailbox, and send it to the North Pole. Stick around to pick up unique toys and stocking stuffers at the Fox & Bee shop.
- Grab a pair of polar bear ears and snap a photo at the Arctic Family Photo Station — .
- Become a present-stacking engineer and make twinkle lights glow.
- Craft a miniature North Pole landscape, with snow, a festive tree, the famous red-striped pole, and more.
- Holiday Gnome Hunt — Some bearded friends have made their home in Fox Hollow…search them out.
- Make a Frosty ornament to decorate your tree.
- Use science to chip away at a chilly block and free a penguin or polar bear friend to take home.
A 300-square-foot train set will be set up again this year, and the Great Hall will be decorated with lights, stars, trees, and animal displays.
The centerpiece window dressing is the last set of animated figurines from the Petersen Harden Von Maur store in Davenport. Created by the Silvestri Art Manufacturing Company, this Santa’s House scene includes a Living Room with a decorated tree and fireplace, a Kitchen with a busy stove, a Workshop where elves are busy making toy trains, and a snowball battle in the woods among the elves who are gathering firewood.
The display was built in Chicago during October of 1966, and was donated to the Family Museum in 1990 when the store was sold. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org.