Memphis-based blues piano man to play Redstone Dec. 11

Victor Wainwright and the Train, a 2019 Grammy nominee for Best Contemporary Blues Album, bring their rollicking piano-driven tour to the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Wainwright's upcoming album, "Memphis Loud," is due out on Ruf Records in March. "We’ve assembled the same exact top-notch team as our last record. It will be all original music," he said in a recent tour release.

The Memphis-based musician took home the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis last May. Wainwright's non-stop touring schedule this year included a headlining slot at the famed three-day Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas, where he's confirmed to perform again next September.

Rock & Blues Muse voted Victor Wainwright & The Train one of its "Top 20 Blues, Rock & Roots Albums of 2018" while Wainwright's album finished #1 on the respected Roots Music Report Top Contemporary Blues Album Chart for 2018.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, available at 563-326-1333 or rivermusicexperience.org.

