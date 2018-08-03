Mercado on Fifth in Moline will host a fundraising concert from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, featuring the Tejano band La Sombra and its frontman, Tony Guerrero.
Originally from Aurora, Illlinois, the group now is based in San Antonio, Texas, and has produced more than 20 full-length studio albums, containing songs in both Spanish and English.
The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 17, with DJ Guerrero playing an opening set from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. They are available at the LULAC tent Friday nights at Mercado on Fifth, an open-air market at 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline that is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 26.
The Aug. 17 fundraiser also will be a celebration of the 80th birthday of Mercado on Fifth founder Bob Ontiveros. All funds raised will allow Mercado on Fifth to continue to grow.
The weekly market showcases small local businesses, many of which are minority-owned, and it offers entertainment that focuses on cultural traditions from around the world. Mercado on Fifth also offers a range of children’s activities, including stories, crafts, and more.
It also co-hosts free seminars to teach business skills to Spanish speakers living in the Quad-Cities.
Gift baskets will raffled off at the fundraiser. For more information, call the director, Maria Ontiveros, at 941-343-7579.