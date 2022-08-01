Mississippi Valley Fair brings fun, food and more to Scott County this week

The biggest fair in the Quad-Cities is back this week, bringing headliners from across the country, carnival rides for all ages to enjoy and more.
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, will run Aug. 2-7. A daily schedule of events and activities can be found on the fair's website. Here are five things fairgoers should know before heading out for some fun:
- Admission: Daily fair tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and younger have free admission. For those wishing to attend grandstand shows, a 2022 Fun Cards is required. In addition to providing admittance to one grandstand show per day, the fun cards also give entrance to the fairgrounds once a day. Tickets and passes can be bought at the fair office or at the gate.
- Fair Special Days: Certain groups can get reduced-price or free admission throughout the fair. Those with special needs will get free entry Aug. 2 until 2 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 4, seniors will get half-price tickets, and kids 12 and under can come in for free until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, is Military Day — members of the military can come to the fair for free. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, wristbands for the carnival will be available for purchase for $30.
- Fair food: More than 40 food vendors will set up shop this week, offering an array of classic and unique fair foods. Alongside corn dogs and tenderloin sandwiches, fairgoers will be able to find gyros and cuisine from Laos and Thailand. A couple of Quad-Cities staples, Cookies & Dreams and Wise Guys Pizza and Pub, will serve sweet treats and yummy eats.
- Music makes the fair: The fair grandstand will bring in national acts every night during the fair. Kid Rock kicks off the fair Aug. 2, followed by Nelly and Flo Rida, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce, Brantley Gilbert and Dustin Lynch. In addition to the grandstand, music acts will perform on five stages scattered throughout the fairgrounds. Shows will take place during the afternoon and evening each day.
- Agriculture and education: Competitors will get the chance to show off livestock, take horses and ponies through test courses and more throughout the fair. The Iowa Educational Building will also help people of all ages learn more about STEM and STEAM and interact with animals through a petting zoo and interactive enclosures.