Mississippi Valley Fair brings fun, food and more to Scott County this week

The biggest fair in the Quad-Cities is back this week, bringing headliners from across the country, carnival rides for all ages to enjoy and more.

The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, will run Aug. 2-7. A daily schedule of events and activities can be found on the fair's website. Here are five things fairgoers should know before heading out for some fun: