Moline barber breathes new life into Old Towne shop

“It just fit perfect,” she said.

Inside the shop was a big, open space, but her husband, Francisco, is a contractor, so “he did all the work in there,” she said.

“(He) put it together for me, built stations. … That’s pretty much why it worked.”

Now, the space features a reception area, three stations up front, a couple of stations in the back, a spa area, a kitchen and break room area, and bathrooms.

When it came time to decorate, “I just kind of went off the wood (floors),” she said, adding that she was really drawn to them. Light gray walls and bits of greenery give off a very modern, farmhouse sort of feel, and bright red barber chairs offer a little pop of color, she said.

It’s “comfortable,” but at the same time, it has a crisp, refreshing and clean feel, she said. “We did kind of want something different” from other barbershops. “I wanted to be my own thing,” she said. "I didn’t want to try (to) mimic anybody.”

Camacho said she and two other barbers, Amber Abbott and Jill Wheatley, perform all barbering services from haircuts and beard trimmings to straight-razor shaves, hot-towel services, facials and waxing for walk-in clients and by appointment.