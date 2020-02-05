Moline filmmakers documentary on Harriet Beecher Stowe to air on WQPT

The new 30-minute documentary, “Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe” by Moline-based filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will air on WQPT-PBS at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
It includes scenes from the Rundles’ 2019 docudrama “Sons & Daughters of Thunder” featuring Jessica Taylor as acclaimed 19th-century author Harriet Beecher Stowe and numerous other well-known actors from the Quad-Cities region.
Beecher Stowe (1811-1896) was best known for her popular anti-slavery novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Though she was born and died in Connecticut, she lived in Cincinnati between 1832 and 1850. “Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe” explores the writer’s life in Cincinnati and how those life-changing experiences contributed to her best-selling novel, according to a film release.
“We are very pleased that ‘Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe’ will have its broadcast premiere on WQPT during Black History Month,” producer Tammy Rundle said.
The doc features interviews with Joan Hedrick, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Life”; Philip McFarland, author of “The Loves of Harriet Beecher Stowe”; historians Chris DeSimio, Christine Anderson, Ph.D., John E. Douglass, Ph.D.; John Getz, Ph.D., and Michelle Watts, Ph.D.
You have free articles remaining.
Production took place in Cincinnati, Piqua and Ripley, Ohio; Maysville, Ky.; Litchfield and Hartford, Conn.; Brunswick, Maine and Andover, Mass. The project got a major grant from Ohio Humanities (an affiliate of The National Endowment for the Humanities), and Friends of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House served as the fiscal sponsor for the grant.
The docudrama “Sons & Daughters of Thunder,” which tells the true story of the awakening of Harriet Beecher Stowe to the horrors of slavery, and the beginning of the end of slavery in America, will air on WQPT at 8 p.m. Sunday.
It will screen for free at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Moline Public Library’s Gold Room, 3210 41st St., in a special Black History Month program. A Q&A with the filmmakers and several cast members will follow. The producers note that the 96-minute film contains adult themes, racial slurs common in the early 1800s and brief graphic discussions of slavery.
“Thunder” tells the story of the Lane Seminary rebels in Cincinnati in 1834, and the first public debates of the abolition of slavery to take place in the U.S. Young Harriet Beecher Stowe’s father was the president of the seminary. The debates awakened her to the realities of slavery, turned her into an abolitionist, and set her on to writing “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” (1852), according to the Rundles.
“Thunder” recently received the "Certificate of Merit for Excellence in Historical Filmmaking" from The Ogeechee International History Film Festival in Statesboro, Ga.
For more information on the two films, visit LaneRebelsMovie.com and HarrietBeecherStoweMovie.com.