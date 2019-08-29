Moline native Alejandro Raya is just getting his acting career going but has already worked with two TV heavyweights — Terrence Howard (“Empire”) and Eriq LaSalle (“ER”).
A 2013 Moline High alumnus, who played the title role in the “Joseph” musical his senior year, Raya was a waiter in a scene with Howard for the 2016 “Empire” season 2 finale; was a patrol officer in this year's season finale of “Chicago P.D.” (directed by LaSalle), and plays a key role in the new critically-acclaimed film “Teacher.”
“It was my first as an actual character,” Raya, 24, said Wednesday of Hector Lopez, in “Teacher,” which co-stars Kevin Pollak. Hector is the older brother of a girl who's severely bullied in high school and attempts suicide.
“Our director, Adam Dick, really took a chance on me. I didn't have a lot of stuff; I came from theater,” Raya said, noting they filmed in Chicago in fall 2017. “He told me, you're the guy. I saw these actors, at the time, oh my gosh, I've seen these people in everything.”
David Dastmalchian — who plays the main role in “Teacher” (now available on DVD, Amazon and iTunes) — has 60-plus acting credits, including “Ant-Man,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Dark Knight” and “Blade Runner 2049.”
“One of the coolest moments of my life, he said he had just come from the 'Avengers' set and he told me about a battle sequence,” Raya said. “Robert Downey, Jr. had his own village there ... Kevin Pollak just started to film 'Mrs. Maisel' as soon as we wrapped. So to see that, see them promote it on social media, it's mind blowing.”
In the movie, James Lewis (Dastmalchian), a mild-mannered high school English teacher, finds himself defending two of his students — sensitive photographer Preston (Matthew Garry) and insecure Daniela (Esme Perez) — from the harmful bullying tactics of popular classmate Tim (Curtis Edward Jackson), a sociopathic rich kid.
A Los Angeles Times review said: “Adam Dick makes a solid feature writing-directing debut with 'Teacher,' a tense and propulsive thriller with several vital, provocatively rendered thoughts on its seething mind. This unsettling look at our culture of cruelty, based on Dick’s 2017 short, forcefully posits that, especially these days, the meek shall inherit nothing — unless they take some serious action.”
A review at flickeringmyth.com said the film is “a compellingly raw insight into modern-day high school bullying with a thriller narrative strongly woven into it. Very few movies accurately depict high school, let alone go as far as 'Teacher' does when it comes to extremities such as physical assault, suicide and child abuse. Those things by themselves would feel forced; that’s not the case here, as these characters feel real and are fleshed out further with their backgrounds and privileges.”
Raya was among 12 male students statewide to be chosen for the 2013 Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards competition in Chicago. He also was one of just three Illinois students to take part in an eight-week musical theater festival in summer 2012 at Northwestern University.
He credits his former Moline drama and speech teacher, Christopher Thomas (who now teaches in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville), for inspiration and support.
“From our speech team, a big motto we had was 'decorum' — no matter what, even we if had a bad audition, a bad performance, we always went in with respect, with professionalism,” Raya said. “That pushed all of us.”
When he told Thomas he wanted to be an actor, Thomas said, “I know you could do it,” Raya recalled. “He was a huge beacon in making it happen. He said, I did it myself. He was part of the journey. Ron May, who was choir director, also was integral. He believed in m; he saw something.”
Raya attended Illinois State in Bloomington for 2 1/2 years but left in January 2016 because it wasn't a good fit and moved to Chicago to pursue acting. His first role was in November 2015, as an extra for “Chicago P.D.” He later became a stand-in for the series, for actors who resemble the main actors and stand-in for the crew to establish lighting and other set needs.
“That led me to work on all the other Chicago shows (“Chicago Med” and “Chicago Justice”),” Raya said, noting all are under the same production company and use the same filming locations.
“I always felt this is a dream job to have as a working actor,” he said. “I was the youngest, I had a lot of pep in my step. I was just happy to be there. I left college, I didn't have a full degree. I have worked a lot of odd jobs; I wasn't making steady income.” Raya currently works as a bartender.
For Fox's “Empire,” he didn't expect that waiter part (shot at Chicago's Drake Hotel) to be much of anything, but Howard (an Oscar nominee for “Hustle and Flow”) “started walking a lot faster, he grabs me by the collar, he gives me a shove. I kind of roll with it,” Raya said. “Every take, Howard started calling me his stunt man; he said you roll with it. You just go with the punches.”
He got to talk with Howard over the long filming (16 hours), which he cherished. Raya ended up getting paid more for that part, which he used to put a security deposit down on his first Chicago apartment.
After building relationships on “Chicago P.D.” for a few seasons, a technical adviser (a retired Chicago cop) recommended him for a speaking part in the last episode, which aired in May on NBC, and was the 12th of the series directed by LaSalle. He's best known for playing Dr. Benton on the network's “ER” (1994-2009), for which he was nominated for three Emmys.
“It was so cool,” Raya said. “I know his body of work. He's fantastic.”
“Everybody's been so grounded, it's really nice,” he said. “A lot of my friends, who I work with, they are ones who are watching me. I was very nervous. It's one thing to work a job and I don't know everybody. You see everyone watching from the sidelines. It's nerve-wracking.”
“The biggest feeling is, being a kid from Moline. Just seven years ago I was in high school, and now I get to do this.”