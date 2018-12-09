Zina Ellis, a 25-year-old Moline native, has made a theatrical dream come true by earning a key role in a national tour of the musical “Cinderella” and winning critical raves in the process.
The New York-based singer, actor and 2015 Yale graduate is the Fairy Godmother in the updated 2013 version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein show. The tour, which began in Milwaukee last month, comes to the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
“I’m very excited and very happy,” Ellis said.
The third national tour of the fairy tale, featuring the Tony-winning costumes of six-time winner William Ivey Long, is running through April. Ellis is the third African-American to be cast in the role originated by Victoria Clark, who is white, on Broadway.
The production originally starred Laura Osnes in the title role and Santino Fontana as the Prince and ran 770 performances. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning one for best costumes.
Ellis said she was a Yale student when she first saw it in New York.
“I loved it. It was delightful,” she said. “It was so fun, so cute. I never thought I’d be in it. It’s delightful, a full-circle moment for sure.”
She auditioned for the tour last June and thought she’d be considered for one of the stepsisters and they would cast an older women as Fairy Godmother. When she got her final callback, she searched online and saw a good sign: the girl in the part in the previous tour looked a lot like her.
A BroadwayWorld.com review of a recent show in San Jose, California, said the fresh new book by Douglas Carter Beane for the musical contains “some social satire and feminist moxie.” It also re-thinks the Fairy Godmother as a woman who undergoes profound change from poverty to glittering magic, including an amazing costume change without leaving the stage.
“Zina Ellis is wonderful as the homeless-woman-turned-fairy-godmother, her soaring soprano as impressive as her magical costume transformations,” the review states.
Another on theaterbythebay.com said Ellis is resplendent in the role. “Ellis’ voice alone would be enough to make her stand out, but her performance is equally good.”
“The Fairy Godmother is usually glamorous from the beginning, but this one, they wanted to give this character a back story,” Ellis said. “So you have a better understanding of why did she decide to help Ella.
“She disguises herself as someone who a lot of people might write off,” she said.
“Cinderella is kind to her, respectful; other people aren’t. She decides this is a girl who deserves to have this magic, have this opportunity, a girl who can make most of this opportunity.”
The inspirational message for audiences is to “treat people well,” she said, “a lot of paying it forward, using what you have, your influence to help others.
“My character might not look like the fairy godmother when you see her, but it’s really cool,” Ellis said. “I geek out about it.”
On Nov. 10, her Moline mom, Thea, and a group from her church, Christ Family Church in Davenport, came to see Ellis open in Milwaukee. Thea saw it there twice and, soon after, again in Ames. She plans to see Ellis in it in Champaign, then over the Christmas holiday when the show plays in Boston Dec. 18 to 30, for 16 performances.
“It is perfect; everything was perfect,” Thea said of the show, sharing that she cried when she saw her only child in it for the first time.
“The feeling is so consuming, that she was getting to do what she really wants to do, enjoying it and doing it well,” Thea said.
She said about 20 people from the Quad-Cities made the drive to Milwaukee to see “Cinderella.” “We have some very loving and supportive people in our circle,” she said. “They just love her to death.”
She said the positive reviews confirm her confidence in her daughter’s talent, abundant since she starred as Marian the librarian in Moline High School production of “The Music Man.”
Last January, Zina Ellis brought her one-hour cabaret, “Legally Black,” to Augustana College. It’s based on her Yale senior thesis; her mom also saw it at Yale.
“It really expressed who she was as an artist; she was influenced by women in my family,” her mother said. “She was talking about women of color in theater. I never beat her over the head about experiences of African-Americans in other times. The way she portrayed different roles, different songs, she was digging deep in her DNA.”
For more information on “Cinderella,” visit cinderellaonbroadway.com.