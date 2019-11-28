Monday is reservation deadline for Quad-City Singers holiday concert

Monday is the deadline to make reservations for the annual "Christmas With the Quad City Singers" dinner and concert.

The 24-member ensemble — under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger of Rock Island, and accompanied by Marcia Renaud, of Davenport — will again perform at Lavender Crest Winery, Colona, on Dec. 6 and 7. The event starts with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by a plated, gourmet dinner and holiday music program at 7 p.m.

The dinner portion of the evening will feature entrée choices of beef Bourguignon (Tender beef tips, marinated in red wine and teriyaki, with pearl onions, mushrooms, carrots and served over a bed of Yukon Gold smashed potatoes) or stuffed cheese tortellini.

Both entrees include fresh green salads, green beans with sweet red peppers, dinner rolls, a delicious dessert of rich pumpkin bread pudding topped with caramel drizzle and home made cinnamon whipped cream, coffee and authentic English wassail. Lavender Crest wines, cocktails, beer and soda are available for purchase.