61 Drive In Theatre reopens April 22

The 61 Drive In Theatre is entering its 72nd season this year beginning April 22.

The first showings will be "The Bad Guys" and "The Lost City." The drive-in movie theater is open Fridays and Saturdays, showing double features. Other upcoming movies include "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion."

Located at 1228 Hwy 61, Delmar, Ia., 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive-in theaters still open in Iowa. Tickets cost $9 for adults, $7 for students ages 13-19, $5 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under watch for free.

