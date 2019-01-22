“A Quiet Place,” co-written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, formerly of Bettendorf, has been nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Sound Editing.”
Beck and Woods, of Los Angeles, graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2003, and from the University of Iowa, with degrees in communication studies, in 2007. Along with actor/director John Krasinski, they wrote the science-fiction thriller that was a 2018 hit.
Other Oscar nominees in the category include “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man” and “Roma.”
The film earned the “Best Science Fiction/Horror” category Jan. 13 at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The screenplay has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay in the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.