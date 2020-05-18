Alfre Woodard locks down her role as warden in 'Clemency'

Anthony, accused of killing a police officer, gets some support from his attorney (Richard Schiff.) In the meantime, Bernadine begins to assemble the team to be on hand during the execution.

She is not the only person adversely affected by executions. Those around her, too, including an exhausted chaplain (Michael O’Neill, “Indivisible,”) suffer emotional and mental stress from their part in the deaths.

Anthony, feeling hopeless, tries to kill himself in a scene which, among others, is difficult to watch.

We see both Bernadine and Anthony in quiet moments. An especially powerful scene, without dialogue, has Anthony playing basketball by himself in an outdoor enclosure.

Woodard, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the “Cross Creek,” should have been nominated for this role as well. Hers is a quiet powerhouse of a character, with a complex responsibility in a complicated situation. She can say more with a glance than other actors can with a page full of dialogue.

Always, I have had a special interest in criminal justice, especially prison populations.