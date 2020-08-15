'Amazing Grace' is extraordinary tribute to Aretha Franklin

Franklin is the star, yes, but her father takes the spotlight too, and is on hand to talk about his daughter in a tender tribute. Also attending is Clara Mae Ward, another gospel singer of great renown and an influence on the younger vocalist. The Rev. Cecil Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s brother, is engaging as the musical director.

Pollack (“Tootsie”) wisely doesn’t keep the camera on the singer the whole time. I loved seeing the way the crowd reacts to Franklin. They weep. They dance. They call out to her.

I also love seeing the fashion of the time. This should appeal not only to those of us who remember it, but also to audiences to whom “1972” is a cipher in a history book.

There is a grainy, raw look to this movie, and that makes it all the more enjoyable. It also enhances the feel of the era, with its somewhat-faded colors and sometimes frantic camera work, as well as unforgettable close-ups.

My favorite moments involve the emotion, which sweeps over members of the audience just as certainly as it does the performers. Even if you’re not a gospel aficionado, you will be spellbound by the depth and energy of Franklin’s vocals – to say this is a sacred moment is not an understatement.

