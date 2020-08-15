'Amazing Grace' is extraordinary tribute to Aretha Franklin

Profoundly moving, joyously intense and beautifully filmed, the documentary “Amazing Grace” is a marvelous movie whether you are a fan of gospel music or, for that matter, the late Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.
The film was shot over two days in 1972 in New Temple Missionary Baptist church in Los Angeles, where famed director Sydney Pollack, along with a film crew from Warner Brothers, documented the live recording sessions.
“Amazing Grace” is the album that not only features Franklin but also the Rev. James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir accompanying her. (The album is, incidentally, still available.)
It is listed as the top-selling gospel album of all time.
The Queen of Soul began as a singer in New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, where her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, was the pastor.
Aretha Franklin is 29 here. I believe she sings through a mixture of emotional tears and sweat while she delivers some of the most powerful vocals you ever will hear, on songs such as “Old Landmark,” which will be familiar to those who love “The Blues Brothers” (James Brown sang it in that film.) Among the other numbers she performs are “What A Friend We Have in Jesus” and “Mary Don’t You Weep.”
Franklin is the star, yes, but her father takes the spotlight too, and is on hand to talk about his daughter in a tender tribute. Also attending is Clara Mae Ward, another gospel singer of great renown and an influence on the younger vocalist. The Rev. Cecil Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s brother, is engaging as the musical director.
Pollack (“Tootsie”) wisely doesn’t keep the camera on the singer the whole time. I loved seeing the way the crowd reacts to Franklin. They weep. They dance. They call out to her.
I also love seeing the fashion of the time. This should appeal not only to those of us who remember it, but also to audiences to whom “1972” is a cipher in a history book.
There is a grainy, raw look to this movie, and that makes it all the more enjoyable. It also enhances the feel of the era, with its somewhat-faded colors and sometimes frantic camera work, as well as unforgettable close-ups.
My favorite moments involve the emotion, which sweeps over members of the audience just as certainly as it does the performers. Even if you’re not a gospel aficionado, you will be spellbound by the depth and energy of Franklin’s vocals – to say this is a sacred moment is not an understatement.
