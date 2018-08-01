'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Rated: R for violence, language throughout, some crude sexual material and graphic nudity
Translation: Constant comic but intense peril and violence with chases and shoot-outs, some graphic and disturbing images, very strong and crude language, sexual references and explicit nudity
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: How would this story be different if it was about two men? What does Audrey learn about herself by taking on these unexpected challenges?
If you like this, try: “Spy” with Melissa McCarthy and the “Ghostbusters” remake
'Christopher Robin'
Rated: PG for some action
Translation: Comic peril and mayhem, reference to death of a parent, brief wartime battle scenes
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: Which questions from Pooh made Christopher Robin change his mind? Ask everyone in the family to describe a toy that they loved.
If you like this, try: the books by A.A. Milne and the Disney animated Winnie the Pooh films
