Try 1 month for 99¢

'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Rated: R for violence, language throughout, some crude sexual material and graphic nudity

Translation: Constant comic but intense peril and violence with chases and shoot-outs, some graphic and disturbing images, very strong and crude language, sexual references and explicit nudity

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: How would this story be different if it was about two men? What does Audrey learn about herself by taking on these unexpected challenges?

If you like this, try: “Spy” with Melissa McCarthy and the “Ghostbusters” remake

'Christopher Robin'

Rated: PG for some action

Translation: Comic peril and mayhem, reference to death of a parent, brief wartime battle scenes

Recommendation: 7-Adults

Family discussion: Which questions from Pooh made Christopher Robin change his mind? Ask everyone in the family to describe a toy that they loved.

If you like this, try: the books by A.A. Milne and the Disney animated Winnie the Pooh films

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com. Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags