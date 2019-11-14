'Waves'
Rated: R for language throughout, drug and alcohol use, some sexual content and brief violence-all involving teens
Translation: Tragic violence, sad deaths, drug and alcohol and steroid use by teens, risky behavior, sexual references, teen pregnancy, very strong language
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: How did seeing Luke and his father make Emily want to talk to her own father? Why did Emily and Ronald blame themselves? What punishment should Tyler face?
If you like this, try: “Crazy/Beautiful” and “The Spectacular Now”
'The Report'
Rated: R for some scenes of inhumane treatment and torture, and language
Translation: Based on the true story of investigators who revealed horrific abuse of detainees, graphic and disturbing images, torture, strong language
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: The question “Who watches the watchers?” goes back to Ancient Rome. How does it apply here? Why did Kevin and Senator Feinstein disagree? Would you want to read the report?
If you like this, try: the documentaries "Ghosts of Abu Ghraib” and “Taxi to the Dark Side"
'Charlie’s Angels'
Rated: PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material
Translation: Sexual references and situations, extended action-style peril and violence, guns, fights, chases, explosions, car crashes, drowning, characters injured and killed, reckless behavior, drugs, some gruesome and disturbing images
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: How have the presentations of “Charlie’s Angels” changed over the years, and how do those changes reflect the times? Which of the women's skills would you like to have?
If you like this, try: the previous versions of “Charlie’s Angels,” the television series and movies
'The Good Liar'
Rated: R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity
Translation: Sexual assault and rape, female nudity, strong violence including guns, very strong and crude language
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: How would this story be different if the characters were in their 20’s? Is it harder or easier to find people to trust today than it was before the internet?
If you like this, try: “Sleuth” and “Deathtrap"
