'Blinded by the Light'
Rated: PG-13 for thematic material and language including some ethnic slurs
Translation: Racist language and attacks, some strong language, family tensions, mild sexual references, kissing
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: What was it about Springsteen’s music that made it so meaningful to Javed? How did listening to the music give him courage? What music is meaningful to you?
If you like this, try: “Bend it like Beckham” from the same director, and the music and autobiography of Bruce Springsteen
'Angry Birds 2'
Rated: PG for rude humor and action
Translation: Some potty humor and schoolyard language, cartoon-style peril
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: How many references to classic movies did you notice? How did the group make the most of their differences?
If you like this, try: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “Rio"
'Where’d You Go Bernadette'
Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and drug material
Translation: Some strong language, teen drug use, some peril, family tensions
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: Why didn’t Bernadette tell her family where she was going? What problems are you good at solving?
If you like this, try: “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”
'Good Boys'
Rated: R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout — all involving tweens
Translation: A story about 6th graders including extremely raunchy, explicit material involving very crude and graphic sexual content, drugs and alcohol, and very strong and crude language
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Who are your beanbag boys? What made them friends? Why did Thor decide not to audition?
If you like this, try: “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express"
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.