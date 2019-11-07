'Midway'
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking
Translation: Wartime peril and violence with air battles, guns, explosions, suicide, many characters injured and killed, some disturbing images, some strong language, smoking and drinking
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: Why is this film dedicated to the military on both sides of the Midway battle? How were Best and Dickenson different and how were each one’s strengths reflected in their choices?
If you like this, try: Books: The Battle of Midway, by Craig L. Symonds, and The Flying Guns: Cockpit Record of a Naval Pilot from Pearl Harbor Through Midway, by Earle Dickenson, played by Luke Kleintank in the film. There is also a 1976 film about the battle starring Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda.
'Last Christmas'
Rated: PG-13 for language and sexual content
Translation: Sexual references and non-explicit situations, kissing, implied nudity, strong and crude language, sexual humor, drinking and drunkenness, issues of illness and trauma, some racist stereotypes
Recommendation: High school-Adult
Family discussion: What was Kate most afraid of? Why did Santa put up with her?
If you like this, try: “About Time” and “Here Comes Mr. Jordan
'Playing with Fire'
Rated: PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril
Translation: this is an action comedy with peril and action-style violence that may be too intense for younger children. There are references to the sad deaths of parents and the failures of the foster care system. Characters use schoolyard language and there is extended potty humor.
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: Why couldn't Supe answer the question on the application? What is the toughest part about trying to balance work and family? Do you ever use sarcasm?
If you like this, try: "The Game Plan"
