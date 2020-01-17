AT THE MOVIES

AT THE MOVIES

{{featured_button_text}}

'Dolittle'

Rated: PG for some action, rude humor and brief language

Translation: Action/animal-related peril, attempted murder by poison, chases, crotch hits, sad offscreen death, schoolyard language, potty humor

Recommendation: 7-Adults

Family discussion: What did we learn about the characters when they talked about their parents? How did listening to the dragon make a difference?

If you like this, try: “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and the musical “Dr. Dolittle”

'Bad Boys for Life'

Rated: R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use

Translation: Intense and extended action, peril, and violence with very graphic and disturbing images, chases, explosions, fire, very strong and crude language, sexual references, brief drug use

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: What made Mike and Marcus good partners? How have the movies changed since the first one?

If you like this, try: the earlier “Bad Boys” movies and the “Fast and Furious” series

'Like a Boss'

Rated: R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use

Translation: Pervasive extremely crude and raunchy humor with many explicit references to sex, body parts, and body functions and some very graphic images, extremely strong and crude language, drugs and drug humor

Recommendation: 17-Adults

Family discussion: What did Mel and Mia learn about themselves and each other from their involvement with Claire? Which of your friends would you like to be in business with?

If you like this, try: the “Horrible Bosses” movies and “Girls Trip”

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News