AT THE MOVIES

If you like this, try: the earlier “Bad Boys” movies and the “Fast and Furious” series

'Like a Boss'

Rated: R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use

Translation: Pervasive extremely crude and raunchy humor with many explicit references to sex, body parts, and body functions and some very graphic images, extremely strong and crude language, drugs and drug humor

Recommendation: 17-Adults

Family discussion: What did Mel and Mia learn about themselves and each other from their involvement with Claire? Which of your friends would you like to be in business with?

If you like this, try: the “Horrible Bosses” movies and “Girls Trip”

