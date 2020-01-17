AT THE MOVIES

'Dolittle'
Rated: PG for some action, rude humor and brief language
Translation: Action/animal-related peril, attempted murder by poison, chases, crotch hits, sad offscreen death, schoolyard language, potty humor
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: What did we learn about the characters when they talked about their parents? How did listening to the dragon make a difference?
If you like this, try: “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and the musical “Dr. Dolittle”
'Bad Boys for Life'
Rated: R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use
Translation: Intense and extended action, peril, and violence with very graphic and disturbing images, chases, explosions, fire, very strong and crude language, sexual references, brief drug use
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: What made Mike and Marcus good partners? How have the movies changed since the first one?
If you like this, try: the earlier “Bad Boys” movies and the “Fast and Furious” series
'Like a Boss'
Rated: R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use
Translation: Pervasive extremely crude and raunchy humor with many explicit references to sex, body parts, and body functions and some very graphic images, extremely strong and crude language, drugs and drug humor
Recommendation: 17-Adults
Family discussion: What did Mel and Mia learn about themselves and each other from their involvement with Claire? Which of your friends would you like to be in business with?
If you like this, try: the “Horrible Bosses” movies and “Girls Trip”
