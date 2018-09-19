'Fahrenheit 11/9'
Rated: R for language and some disturbing material/images
Translation: Some strong language, images of military action and medical issues
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Who in this film do you admire and why? Is this film a form of journalism?
If you like this, try: Michael Moore’s other films, including “Roger & Me” and “Sicko”
'Life Itself'
Rated: R for language including sexual references, some violent images and brief drug use
Translation: Strong language, sexual references and situations, some violent and disturbing images, alcohol and drugs, tragic deaths
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: What is an unreliable narrator? Is there a hero in this story?
if you like this, try: the television series “This is Us” from the same writer/director
'The House with the Clock in its Walls'
Rated: PG for thematic elements including sorcery, some action, scary images, rude humor and language
Translation: Spooky scares, peril and some violence, death of parents in an accident, reference to death of other family members in the Holocaust, some disturbing images, potty humor, schoolyard language
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: What would you most like to have from the house in the film in real life? What words did you learn from the film that would be fun to use?
If you like this, try: “Goosebumps” and “Monster House"
'Tea With the Dames'
Not Rated
Translation: Some strong and salty language and sexual references
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: How can fear be fuel? What do the Dames regret? What are they proudest of and why?
If you like this, try: the films of the four Dames
'Colette'
Rated: R for some sexuality/nudity
Translation: Explicit sexual references and situations, brief nudity, infidelity
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Colette change her name? Why did so many girls claim to be “the real Claudine?"
If you like this, try: the works of Colette and the Oscar-winning movie inspired by one of her best-known stories, “Gigi"
