'Crazy Rich Asians'
Rated: PG-13 for some suggestive content and language
Translation: Non-explicit sexual situations, adultery, some strong language
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Do you agree with Mrs. Young’s comments on Americans? How do you balance family obligation with individual dreams?
If you like this, try: “Fresh Off the Boat” on television, starring Constance Wu, and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” starring Michelle Yeoh
'The Wife'
Rated: R for language and some sexual content
Translation: Strong language, a medical crisis, a sad death, sexual references and situation
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Joe and Joan perpetuate the lie? Why was it so difficult to give David what he needed? What will happen next?
If you like this, try: some of Close's other films including "Fatal Attraction," "In the Gloaming," and the television series "Damages" and also "What Every Woman Knows," by the author of "Peter Pan”
'Juliet, Naked'
Rated: R for language
Translation: Very strong language, sexual references and non-explicit situations, references to alcoholism and drug abuse, references to irresponsible behavior, and a medical issue
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: What makes some people into super-dedicated fans? Was Annie right about the museum exhibit?
If you like this, try: "About a Boy" and "High Fidelity”
'The Bookshop'
Rated: PG for some thematic elements, language, and brief smoking
Translation: Sad deaths, some strong language, references to racy book, smoking, drinking
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Mr. Brundish want Florence to know the truth about his wife? Why didn’t Mrs. Gamert want the bookshop to succeed?
If you like this, try: “Chocolat"
