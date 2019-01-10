Try 1 month for 99¢

'A Dog’s Way Home'

Rated: PG for thematic elements, some peril and language

Translation: Humans and animals in peril, injured and killed, animal hit by a car, animal killed by hunters, character dies and the body is discovered by children, characters struggle with PTSD and depression

Recommendation: 9-Adults

Family discussion: What did Bella understand better than the humans did? Why did Bella make such a difference for the veterans?

If you like this, try: “The Incredible Journey” and “A Dog’s Purpose"

'The Upside'

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive content and drug use

Translation: Some strong and crude language, sexual references and graphic sexual humor and mild situation, drug use and drug humor, severe medical condition

Recommendation: High school-Adults

Family discussion: What need can you find a way to fill? Who can you encourage? Why did Philip like Del?

If you like this, try: the original French version, “The Intouchables” and “Me Without You”

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

