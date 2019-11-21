AT THE MOVIES

'Frozen II'

Rated: PG for action/peril and some thematic elements

Translation: Cartoon/action-style peril and violence, off-screen sad deaths of parents, references to historic violence

Recommendation: 7-Adults

Family discussion: How can you decide what is the next right thing? What in your life will change and what will stay the same? How do you respond to changes you don’t expect?

If you like this, try: “Frozen,” “Inside Out” and “The Princess and the Frog”

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Rated: PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language

Translation: Difficult family issues and confrontations, references to substance abuse, death of parent and abandonment, drinking and drunkenness, illness

Recommendation: Middle school-Adults

Family discussion: How would you answer Mr. Rogers' questions? What did Lloyd learn from him?