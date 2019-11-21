You are the owner of this article.
AT THE MOVIES

'Frozen II'

Rated: PG for action/peril and some thematic elements

Translation: Cartoon/action-style peril and violence, off-screen sad deaths of parents, references to historic violence

Recommendation: 7-Adults

Family discussion: How can you decide what is the next right thing? What in your life will change and what will stay the same? How do you respond to changes you don’t expect?

If you like this, try: “Frozen,” “Inside Out” and “The Princess and the Frog”

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Rated: PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language

Translation: Difficult family issues and confrontations, references to substance abuse, death of parent and abandonment, drinking and drunkenness, illness

Recommendation: Middle school-Adults

Family discussion: How would you answer Mr. Rogers' questions? What did Lloyd learn from him?

If you like this, try: the documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and the episodes of "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood”

'21 Bridges'

Rated: R for violence and language throughout

Translation: This is a cops-and-robbers-and-drug-dealers story with extended, intense, and graphic peril and violence, many characters injured and killed and disturbing images, chases and shoot-outs, betrayals, very strong language

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: Why did Dre and the person he talked to in the house come to different conclusions? How did Dre's losing his father affect his outlook?

If you like this, try: "16 Blocks" and "Fort Apache the Bronx"

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

