'Mary Poppins Returns'
Rated: PG (for some mild thematic elements and brief action
Translation: Family mourning loss of a parent, potential foreclosure, brief mild risque lyrics in a song, some mild peril
Recommendation: 8-Adults
Family discussion: Which was your favorite adventure? Why didn’t Mary Poppins stay?
If you like this, try: the books by P.L. Travers and the original Disney movie with Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke
'Aquaman'
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language
Translation: Extended comic-book/fantasy peril and violence with weapons, explosions, spears, knives, suicide sacrifice, monster, characters injured and killed and some disturbing images, a few bad words
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: What did Arthur understand because of his dual heritage? What made him change his mind about what he thought he wanted?
If you like this, try: the comic books and “The Guardians of the Galaxy”
'Bumblebee'
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence
Translation: Extended action/fantasy violence with military weapons, chases, explosions, and mayhem, characters injured and killed, humans vaporized by robots, some schoolyard language, some bullying and vandalism
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: Why does Charlie trust Bumblebee? Why does Agent Burns change his mind?
If you like this, try: the first “Transformers” movie, “The Iron Giant," and “E.T.”
'Welcome to Marwen'
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence, some disturbing images, brief suggestive content, thematic material and language
Translation: Brutal hate crime beating with severe injuries, fantasy violence with some graphic and disturbing images, sexual references, strong language
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Mark decide to set his imaginary story in wartime? How did it help him heal?
If you like this, try: the documentary about the real-life Mark Hogancamp, “Marwencol”
'Second Act'
Rated: PG-13 for some crude sexual references, and language
Translation: Some crude humor, sexual references, strong language
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: What do “street smart" people know that “school smart” people don’t and how can workplaces get the best of both? What is the best way to let someone know you haven’t been entirely honest?
If you like this, try: “Working Girl” and “Maid in Manhattan”
'Vice'
Rated: R for language and some violent images
Translation: Very strong language, corruption and deceit, alcohol abuse, images of military action and medical procedures with some disturbing and graphic elements, homophobia
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: What elements of this story do you see in politics today? What was most important to the Cheneys?
If you like this, try: “The Big Short” from the same writer/director and “W” about George W. Bush
'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Rated: R for language and some sexual content
Translation: Explicit sexual references and situations, references to rape, unjust charges and abuse of the justice system, racism, some peril and violence
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Why does Sharon take off her wig? Why do the mothers respond so differently to the news of the baby?
If you like this, try: “Moonlight’ from the same writer/director and the books of author James Baldwin
'On the Basis of Sex'
Rated: PG-13 for some language and suggestive content
Translation: Sexual situation, some strong language, medical issues
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Justice Ginsburg give that answer to the dean about why she went to law school? What did she learn from her daughter’s confrontation with the construction workers?
If you like this, try: “RBG,” the documentary about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
'Destroyer'
Rated: R for language throughout, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use
Translation: Extremely intense peril and violence, murders, sexual references and very explicit situation, criminal activity, drugs, strong language
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: What will Shelby do? Was there anything Erin could have told her that would have made her feel better?
If you like this, try: “The Lookout” and “Gone Baby Gone"
