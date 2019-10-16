{{featured_button_text}}

'Zombieland: Double Tap'

Rated: R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content

Translation: Constant zombie peril and violence with many graphic, bloody, and disturbing images, characters injured and killed, constant very strong and crude language, sexual references and non-explicit situations

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: Why did Wichita say no to Columbus? What rules do you follow?

If you like this, try: the first “Zombieland” and “Sean of the Dead”

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Rated: PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images

Translation: Fantasy/action peril and violence much more intense than a typical PG with some very disturbing images including dissolving magical creatures, betrayal by a parent, curses, and a very sad death

Recommendation: 9-Adults

Family discussion: Why did Boora and Conall disagree? How are the issues in the movie similar to conflicts in the news?

If you like this, try: the first “Maleficent” and “Stardust"

Find Nell Minow's reviews at moviemom.com.

