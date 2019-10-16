'Zombieland: Double Tap'
Rated: R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content
Translation: Constant zombie peril and violence with many graphic, bloody, and disturbing images, characters injured and killed, constant very strong and crude language, sexual references and non-explicit situations
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Wichita say no to Columbus? What rules do you follow?
If you like this, try: the first “Zombieland” and “Sean of the Dead”
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'
Rated: PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images
Translation: Fantasy/action peril and violence much more intense than a typical PG with some very disturbing images including dissolving magical creatures, betrayal by a parent, curses, and a very sad death
Recommendation: 9-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Boora and Conall disagree? How are the issues in the movie similar to conflicts in the news?
If you like this, try: the first “Maleficent” and “Stardust"
