'Alita: Battle Angel'
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language
Translation: Extended sci-fi/fantasy peril, action, and violence, many characters injured and killed, disturbing images, guns, chases, explosions, some strong language, kisses
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: What does Dr. Ido want for Alita? Why did Chiren respond so differently to the death of her daughter?
If you like this, try: The “Star Wars” movies and “Jupiter Ascending”
'Isn’t It Romantic'
Rated: PG-13 for language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference
Translation: Strong and crude language, sexual references and non-explicit situations, brief nudity, drinking, drug reference, comic mayhem and violence, mugging, references to suicide and unsuccessful attempt
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: What is your favorite romantic comedy and how does this movie compare to it and comment on it? Why are romantic comedies so popular?
If you like this, try: “Notting Hill,” “27 Dresses,” and “Pitch Perfect”
'Happy Death Day 2 U'
Rated: PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements
Translation: Horror peril and violence with many characters injured and killed, guns, knives, car crash, multiple suicide attempts. grisly humor, disturbing images, strong language, sexual references
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Would you like to go back in time to do something better? What does Tree have to learn to change the outcome?
If you like this, try: “Happy Death Day,” “Russian Doll,” and “Before I Fall"
