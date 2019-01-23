'Serenity'
Rated: R for language throughout, sexual content, and some bloody images
Translation: Domestic abuse, murder, characters injured and killed, some disturbing images, very strong language, explicit sexual situations, nudity, drinking and drunkenness, smoking
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: In what way did “everybody know everything” and in what way did “nobody know anything?” What were the clues that things were not what they seemed?
If you like this, try: “Out of Time,” “The Lady from Shanghai,” and “The Cafe”
'The Kid Who Would Be King'
Rated: PG for fantasy action violence, scary images, thematic elements including some bullying, and language
Translation: Extensive fantasy peril and violence, with some scary images and monsters, chases, bullies, car crashes, a beheading, brief comic nudity (non-explicit) and some schoolyard language
Recommendation: 10-Adults
Family discussion: Why was Alex the right person to have the sword? Why did he choose Lance and Kaye to help him? Could you follow the movie's version of the Chivalric Code?
If you like this, try: "A Kid in King Arthur's Court," "The Sword in the Stone," and "Camelot"
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.