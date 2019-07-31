'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'
Rated: R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references
Translation: Extreme bloody violence with graphic and disturbing images, characters injured and killed, very strong and crude language, sexual references, drinking, smoking, drugs
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Tarantino want to make this film accurate in some of the details and depart from what happened in others? Why did Cliff insist on seeing George? Who is the narrator and what do we learn from him?
If you like this, try: the movies and television series glimpse in the film, including “Lancer,” “Mannix,” and “The Wrecking Crew"
'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'
Rated: PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language
Translation: Extended peril and violence, chases, explosions, shooting, punching, knives, clubs, some disturbing images and injuries, family issues, some strong language, some sexual references
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: Why do Hobbs and Shaw dislike each other so much? What do we learn about Hobbs and Shaw from seeing their families? How is Brixton’s group like Thanos in the MCU?
If you like this, try: the “Fast and Furious” movies and “The Transporter"
