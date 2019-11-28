You are the owner of this article.
AT THE MOVIES

AT THE MOVIES

'Queen & Slim'

Rated: R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use

Translation: Intense and graphic peril and violence including a shoot-out with law enforcement, very strong language, sexual references and situations including prostitution and predatory and abusive behavior, drinking, drug use

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: If they had not been stopped by the police, would the couple have seen each other again? How did that experience change the way they say each other? How is this different from other on-the-lam movies?

If you like this, try: “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Badlands," and “Thelma and Louise”

'Knives Out'

Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references, and drug material

Translation: A murder mystery with some grisly and graphic images, some strong language, family conflicts, drinking and drugs

Recommendation: High school-Adults

Family discussion: Which character did you suspect and why? Why did Thromby make that decision about his fortune?

If you like this, try: the original "Murder on the Orient Express," "And Then There Were None," and Rian Johnson's other genre-bending films "Looper" and "Brick"

'The Two Popes'

Rated: PG-13 for thematic content and some disturbing violent images

Translation: Some historic incidents of violence and tyranny, references to priests abusing children

Recommendation: High school-Adults

Family discussion: What were the biggest differences in viewpoint between the two popes? What was more important to Pope Benedict than their differences in interpretation and commitment to tradition?

If you like this, try: “The Journey” and the documentaries "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word" and "Hesburgh"

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow.

The small-town movie house braces for an unexpected threat
The small-town movie house braces for an unexpected threat

NEW YORK (AP) — The Callicoon Theater is a single-screen cinema along the banks of the Delaware River in the Catskills, in rural upstate New York. It has an art-deco facade and 380 seats. “We never sell out,” its box-office phone line promises. There’s not another theater for 30 miles.

