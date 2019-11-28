AT THE MOVIES

'Queen & Slim'

Rated: R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use

Translation: Intense and graphic peril and violence including a shoot-out with law enforcement, very strong language, sexual references and situations including prostitution and predatory and abusive behavior, drinking, drug use

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: If they had not been stopped by the police, would the couple have seen each other again? How did that experience change the way they say each other? How is this different from other on-the-lam movies?

If you like this, try: “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Badlands," and “Thelma and Louise”

'Knives Out'

Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references, and drug material

Translation: A murder mystery with some grisly and graphic images, some strong language, family conflicts, drinking and drugs

Recommendation: High school-Adults