A script co-written by former Bettendorf filmmakers will compete for a prestigious writing award.
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, of Los Angeles graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2003, and from the University of Iowa in 2007. Along with John Krasinski, who also directed and starred in the movie, they co-wrote “A Quiet Place,” which is among the competitors in the Writers Guild of America Awards.
The guild on Monday announced its nominees for best original screenplay, including Bo Burnham for "Eighth Grade," Alfonso Cuaron for "Roma," Adam McKay for "Vice," as well as “Green Book” and “A Quiet Place.”
The scripts for "Black Panther" and "A Star Is Born" are among the five films that have been selected to compete for best adapted screenplay at the awards. The two blockbusters will compete against "BlacKkKlansman," ''Can You Ever Forgive Me?" and "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Documentary scripts nominated include Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9" and Lauren Greenfield's "Generation Wealth."
Winners will be announced Feb. 17.