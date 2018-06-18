A new book of photographs of Iowa and a timely classic film from the Cold War era will be displayed at the next Cinema at the Figge on Thursday in the second-floor auditorium of the art museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
After a cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m., Iowa City photographer Barry Phipps will share images from his recently published book “From Gravity to What Cheer,” named for Iowa towns he visited across all 99 counties. It's published by University of Iowa Press.
At 7 p.m., the 1964 film “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb," directed by Stanley Kubrick, will be shown. Presented by Ford Photography, WAKE Brewing, which offers its beers for sale, and the Figge, admission is free.
“Without getting too political, the whole idea of mutually assured destruction, to think of it as antiquated, and left over from the Cold War, it's probably as relevant now as ever,” event organizer and photographer Joshua Ford said, just days after President Donald Trump's summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
“There are legitimate fears as whose finger is on the button,” Ford said. In “Dr. Strangelove,” which stars Peter Sellers and George C. Scott, an “insane general triggers a path to nuclear holocaust that a War Room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop,” according to its summary.
When Barry Phipps relocated to Iowa City from Chicago in 2012, he knew nothing of Iowa, according to the book summary from his publisher. “He began taking day trips across Iowa in the spirit of wonder and discovery. His marked-up road map soon became a work of art in and of itself, covered with spokes, lines, and places both seen and needing to be seen. Along the way he plied his trade, taking photographs.”
Inspired by such work as Robert Frank’s “The Americans,” the new book is a unique vision of the Midwest and Iowa, according to University of Iowa Press. “Without condescending or overemphasizing the decline of small town America, Phipps documents rural communities as they are now, noting abstract shapes and colors as he photographs business districts with quirky and/or artful signs, streetscapes and landscapes, buildings with ghosts of paint from previous lives, and the occasional resident.”
Phipps spent four years traversing the state. “My intentions were to learn of my surroundings and to compose with color, line, texture and form ...” he writes in the book's introduction.
Ford is calling the evening “We'll Meet Again,” after the World War II-era song used at the close of “Dr. Strangelove.” He said it could apply to both the film and Phipps' photos.
“Barry Phipps is a really interesting guy – he's been a musician, had a clothing line. He's always done photography,” Ford said. “Anything I could to shine a light on that ... The Figge has done so well with photography stuff. They had the Wynn Bullock exhibition, which was one of my favorite exhibitions there. This is another way to have some local photography.”
He called Phipps' work “more architecture, detail work, portrait work. It's not like pretty landscapes. I think a lot of Barry's work has a dialogue with photographers. It's really beautiful work. Showing small-town Iowa, small-town Midwest, it's kind of a bygone era,” Ford said.
.