Cinemark to reopen Davenport theaters August 14

Each theater will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

• All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

• Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

• Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theater and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

• Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into the theaters.

• Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

• All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.