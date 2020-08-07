Cinemark to reopen Davenport theaters August 14

Cinemark, one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will be reopening a select number of its theaters across the U.S. on August 14 — including its Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX location.
Tickets go on sale tonight at www.cinemark.com.
The reopening is an expansion of the company’s test-and-learn process, which is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. circuit.
Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a “Comeback Classic” film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.
Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.
Each theater will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.
• All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.
• Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
• Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theater and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.
• Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into the theaters.
• Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
• All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
• Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.
• For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.
• Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.
• Cinemark has streamlined its in-theater ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
• Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.
• To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theater will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.
• There will be plenty of in-theater signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.
