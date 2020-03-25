You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19: Three movies to watch at home
Sgt. Stubby movie

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” is the true story of a dog who became an honorary sergeant during World War I. 

Here are three movies you might have missed:

The Finest Hours” stars Chris Pine in an action-adventure film, based on a true story, about a Coast Guard rescue attempt off the coast of Cape Cod after a pair of oil tankers are destroyed during a blizzard in 1952. This is one of the best movies you’ve never seen. Rated PG-13.

“Lars and the Real Girl” is a about a young man (Ryan Gosling) who becomes delusional about a blowup doll that he considers to be his girlfriend. It is compassionate, funny and sweet. The whole community rallies around him, accepting the doll as his “real” girlfriend. This movie has gained a well-deserved cult following after it sadly was ignored in theaters. Rated PG-13.

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” is great for history buffs, families of all ages, and will appeal to dog lovers, too. It’s a beautifully animated true story about a dog who really did become a hero during World War I. If you love Sgt. Stubby as much as I do, you might even want to read more about him online or in one of the books written about him. Rated PG.

