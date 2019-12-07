'Dark Waters' legal thriller swirls with suspense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Haynes shows us how deeply entrenched DuPont is to the West Virginia community of Parkersburg, where its name is emblazoned in so many spots and where it provides a means for making a living to so many people.

The dirty looks residents shoot at Bilott while he drives through town are more telling than any dialogue about how unwelcome his research and his presence have become.

Ruffalo carries the movie beautifully. Also on hand is Tim Robbins as his intense boss. Anne Hathaway plays Bilott’s wife, who at first doesn’t support his cause but then accepts what she knows will happen: Bilott will spend a lot of time away from his family in the ensuing years.

I don’t want to make this sound like a documentary or an informational seminar, but I did learn quite a bit from it. Bilott’s investigation led to class-action lawsuits that involved PFOAs (perfluorooctanoic acid,) synthetic compounds that deter water and grease and are included in a range of products.

There aren’t a lot of scenes with people screaming at each other – sequences you might see in other legal thrillers – although we do see people standing their ground and Bilott defiantly refusing to back down.