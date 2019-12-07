'Dark Waters' legal thriller swirls with suspense

This legal thriller would be frightening enough if it were fiction.
“Dark Waters,” however, is true. It’s about the real-life Cincinnati lawyer Robert Bilott (played by Mark Ruffalo) who went up against DuPont for poisoning the water of a West Virginia town for decades.
It’s a movie that will appeal to viewers who embraced “Spotlight,” “The Insider,” or “Erin Brockovich,” about determination and research that continues against the odds to reveal the truth. Deftly directed by Todd Haynes (“Carol” and “Far From Heaven,”) it’s also a character study of Bilott, and follows him through many years of careful research.
At the start of the story, Bilott just has become a partner in a firm with a specialty in representing chemical companies.
One day, West Virginia farmer Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp, “Joker,), a friend of Bilott’s grandmother, arrives unannounced to see Bilott while the attorney is in a meeting. Tennant is enraged: He says he has videos that water in his area is contaminated and it is killing his cattle. Reluctantly, Bilott agrees to take a look at Tennant’s evidence. He ends up going farther down a rabbit hole than he ever dreamed he would, uncovering all kinds of damning reports and memos from DuPont.
Haynes shows us how deeply entrenched DuPont is to the West Virginia community of Parkersburg, where its name is emblazoned in so many spots and where it provides a means for making a living to so many people.
The dirty looks residents shoot at Bilott while he drives through town are more telling than any dialogue about how unwelcome his research and his presence have become.
Ruffalo carries the movie beautifully. Also on hand is Tim Robbins as his intense boss. Anne Hathaway plays Bilott’s wife, who at first doesn’t support his cause but then accepts what she knows will happen: Bilott will spend a lot of time away from his family in the ensuing years.
I don’t want to make this sound like a documentary or an informational seminar, but I did learn quite a bit from it. Bilott’s investigation led to class-action lawsuits that involved PFOAs (perfluorooctanoic acid,) synthetic compounds that deter water and grease and are included in a range of products.
There aren’t a lot of scenes with people screaming at each other – sequences you might see in other legal thrillers – although we do see people standing their ground and Bilott defiantly refusing to back down.
Haynes saves his gut-punch for a brief but compelling visual toward the finale, along with text shown onscreen that will give you a shudder as much as any horror movie.
You don’t have to be a chemist or an attorney to appreciate this well-made, thought-provoking film.