Stephen Folker, an award-winning filmmaker based in Davenport, took home two new awards at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival (CRIFF). His feature film “Overdue” earned the Gold Eddy in the Pro-Am Feature category and coveted Audience Choice Award.
Written and directed by Folker, and produced by Cedar Rapids-based Beth Hinde, “Overdue” is a horror flick about Carl, a mild-mannered custodian at the Jamestown Library by day and a self-appointed overdue book collector by night. The story follows him as “he makes his list and hunts down his prey, exacting literary justice in a most unique and gruesome manner,” according to Folker. “No one should ever be allowed to forget to return their books on time.”
The film was made on a shoestring budget and shot around the Quad-Cities in the fall of 2016 and through 2017. The cast features Iowa talent, including Robert Kemp (Iowa City) and Dick LaFrenz (Davenport). The lead actor was Texas-based Les Best (“Like Arrows”), co-stars Noelle Lake (New York) and features Aledo-based actress Laila Haley (“Sinister 2”).
Folker previously won the Audience Choice Award at CRIFF in 2016 for “The Orange Man,” which also won the Silver Eddy. The new Gold Eddy is a first. “And of course, we're thrilled to get the most votes for our flick with Audience Choice Award,” he said of “Overdue.”
“Overdue” (http://overduemovie.com) will be shown at the Midwest Monster Fest on Sunday, Sept. 15, at The Spotlight Theatre and Event Center in Moline. For more information on Folker, visit folkerfilms.com.
At this month's Cedar Rapids fest, Moline-based filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle also earned a Silver Eddy in the Professional Documentary category for “The Amish Incident: Rural Conflict & Compromise,” which premiered on WQPT-PBS on Feb. 10.
In the film, when school officials decide to bus Amish children into town schools in November 1965, a newspaper photographer captured an iconic image of kids fleeing from authorities into a nearby cornfield.
The rural Oelwein, Iowa, incident and the photo ignited a firestorm of arrests, fines and controversy leading to a unique precedent-setting covenant between the "Plain People" and the state of Iowa, according to a synopsis of the 26-minute documentary. For more information, visit amishmovie.com.