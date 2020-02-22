"Downhill" goes ... you guessed it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pete does indeed flee when the avalanche appears to be menacing. After the powder settles, he comes back to his family and nonchalantly orders soup.

Billie is shaken, disappointed and betrayed. The family begins to unravel.

Pete’s coworker (Zach Woods) and his free-spirited girlfriend arrive to spend some time with the couple. That’s when Billie decides to call Pete out, calling him a coward and tearfully relating the incident.

The children are miserable and want to spend “screen time” in their hotel room while Billie and Pete simmer with anger.

“Force Majeure” maintained its tone, sometimes shifting from drama to comedy. But “Downhill” can’t decide which it wants to be: Are we supposed to laugh when Billie begins to cry in front of the guests?

Certainly Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell are competent performers. Their mere presence makes the audience think this should be a funny proceeding and, because in many instances it is not, it becomes more a puzzle than an entertaining story.

Sometimes, the honesty shines through, as in scenes in which Billie and Pete, divided by a mirror, wrestle with their feelings.