DRAISEY: Fourth wall breaks can make or break a story

Does anyone else remember the ending of "Cats"? When the movie went from whimsical dancing cats to Judi Dench staring into your soul while reciting what you were supposed to have learned.

That scene completely ruined the movie theater experience that day. To be suddenly thrust into the movie canon after two hours of happily having no part of it was jarring to say the least.

The antithesis to "Cats" is "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Mr. Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, asks the journalist he’s with to use a minute of silence to think about the people who have loved him into who he is now.

Everyone in the restaurant goes silent, and there wasn’t a peep in the theater, either. As the minute ticks away, Hanks’ gaze softly turns from the man sitting across the table to the camera, inviting the audience to remember those who love them as well. It was a gentle invitation rather than a forceful connection, and only added to the movie.