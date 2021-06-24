DRAISEY: Fourth wall breaks can make or break a story

Does anyone else remember the ending of "Cats"? When the movie went from whimsical dancing cats to Judi Dench staring into your soul while reciting what you were supposed to have learned.
That scene completely ruined the movie theater experience that day. To be suddenly thrust into the movie canon after two hours of happily having no part of it was jarring to say the least.
The antithesis to "Cats" is "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Mr. Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, asks the journalist he’s with to use a minute of silence to think about the people who have loved him into who he is now.
Everyone in the restaurant goes silent, and there wasn’t a peep in the theater, either. As the minute ticks away, Hanks’ gaze softly turns from the man sitting across the table to the camera, inviting the audience to remember those who love them as well. It was a gentle invitation rather than a forceful connection, and only added to the movie.
As audience immersion becomes more popular in film and TV, it gets easier to figure out where it works and where it definitely doesn’t. Here are just a few examples of how playing with audience immersion can make or break an audience experience.
MAKE
"Deadpool": For those who have read the Deadpool comic books, leaving out fourth-wall breaks would have been a gross disservice to his character. For those who haven’t, his interactions with the audience just added to it. Ryan Reynolds’ comedic chops and Deadpools’ old habit of addressing those reading his story create a deadly combo in bringing the audience in on the joke.
"Fleabag": Despite the fact that the audience doesn’t get to know the name of the main character in Amazon Prime TV show "Fleabag," they’re probably the most intimate relationship she has. The main character has conversations with the audience that no other character knows about, even if it’s happening mid-conversation. While "Fleabag" executes these fourth-wall breaks with surgery-like precision, it’s when the rules change that they become truly great.
"Inside by Bo Burnham": "Inside" is a comedy special without the audience, so it was always going to be subversive. The premise is that Bo Burnham stayed inside his guest house for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic and never left, filming and editing this show on his own. His interacts with the camera, and therefore the audience, create visceral emotional reactions, especially when unexpected.
BREAK
"Vice": At the end of the Dick Cheney biopic film "Vice," Cheney — played by Christian Bale — turns to the camera and monologues about his lack of regret for the choices he made throughout his life and career. To have a fourth-wall break give the inner thoughts of a real person feels disingenuous, as the public can't truly know Cheney's private thoughts. It was a jarring scene that deals less in reality and more in fiction.
"Cats": As mentioned above, the ending of "Cats" just solidifies it as one of the worst movies of the 2000s, if not ever. It was already hard to watch, but seeing Judi Dench's CGI cat ears twitch while she sings directly to the camera will forever be burned into millions of minds.