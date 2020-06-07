Free drive-in movie 'Abominable' will be presented at Campbell Sports Complex, Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will present “Abominable,” a free Drive-in Movie in the Park, on Saturday.

The family-friendly animated movie will be the feature presentation at the Campbell Sports Complex, 8399 29th St W., Rock Island. Gates will open for cars to park at 7:30 p.m.

All cars must be parked by 8:15 p.m. so the movie can begin at 8:30 p.m.

Staff will direct vehicles to park every other space so all vehicles are six feet apart. Viewers must remain in their vehicles to watch the movie.

A mobile cash-only concession stand will be available.

The movie is presented by Blackhawk Bank and Trust with contributions by the Rock Island Parks Foundation, South Rock Island Township, and Rock Island Township.