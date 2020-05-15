Gentle, moving 'Driveways' stars late Brian Dennehy

Del and Cody meet, but Kathy isn’t so sure she wants her son hanging around Del. Little by little, Del and Cody form a friendship, and Kathy appreciates Del’s respect for her sensitive son.

Ahn shows his characters in quiet moments: Del eating dinner by himself, Kathy leaving a bar by herself, Cody apprehensively staring at a couple of neighborhood kids.

So many of these scenes are wonderful, including a birthday party for Cody in an unlikely setting and the bewilderment of Del’s friend (Jerry Adler, whom you may recognize from his role in television’s “The Sopranos”) who likely is challenged by the onset of dementia.

There isn’t a bad performance in the bunch. There is a hush about each of these characters while they go about their days and nights, each making choices and managing being alone in her or his own way: Kathy with her tough exterior, Cody with his solitude and Del with his memories and regular trips to the VFW.

Dennehy and Lucas have a wonderful chemistry. Much of the friendship involves one simply providing company for the other: Theirs is not a particularly chatty friendship.

Composer Jay Wadley’s gorgeous score shimmers in the background to help set the perfect mood.