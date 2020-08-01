Get all 'Tangled' up in this delightful - and free! - Disney production

“Hamilton” isn’t the only Disney-related musical out there worth watching.
Here’s a nice little gift: There’s another musical you and your family can watch free, at least for now.
A friend of mine, a bonafide Disney fanatic, suggested I watch this musical, posted a week or so ago, on www.youtube.com.
It’s really, really fun, and you’ll especially enjoy it if you like “Tangled,” the Disney version of the fairy tale “Rapunzel,” as much as I do.
Disney Cruise Line recorded a performance of its “Tangled: The Musical,” aboard a cruise ship. It’s about an hour long – just the perfect length for the smallest fry – and it’s so delightful, full of the traditional Disney color, clever dialogue and enjoyable songs, I’d be surprised if this production, or a longer version of it, didn’t make it to Broadway. It certainly good.
The story begins with a narrator. “This is the story of how I died,” says the character of Flynn Ryder, a rascally looking fellow who’s up to no good right from the start.
The opening number, “Flower of Gold,” unfolds in the treasure room of the Royal Palace, where an ailing queen is about to give birth. When a sage comes to tell the worried king there may be a cure for his wife, the monarch immediately dispatches searchers to find a mysterious gold flower with a strong power of revivification.
Mother Gothel, the old woman who tends the flower doesn’t want to give it up – after all, it’s what keeps her looking young and beautiful. She becomes furious when the flower is suddenly taken from her, and she goes in search of it.
Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast”) and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Glenn Slater – responsible for the music in the animated “Tangled” - wrote new songs for the show. The three tunes alone are worth your time to hear. The songs are “Flower of Gold” – a terrific kick-off to more music – along with “Wanted Man,” and “When She Returns.”
The general story follows the animated film: Rapunzel has stayed in the confines of the tower along with her “mother,” Gothel, who kidnapped her when she was a baby.
Gothel is the only parent Rapunzel ever has known. She keeps Rapunzel’s magical hair a secret from everyone else, and tells Rapunzel it is important to keep the secret and stay hidden away.
It’s the bandit Flynn Rider who appears and finally breaks Rapunzel out of her solitude and on a journey toward finding her true identity.
The sets are lush, the costumes lavish, and jokes come quickly. The dance numbers are terrific, too.
My favorite character is the horse Maximus, a cleverly designed puppet brought to live by a single performer.
The performance has as much Disney magic as any other Disney film. And you just can’t beat the price.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFiQWzU5wSQ
