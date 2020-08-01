Get all 'Tangled' up in this delightful - and free! - Disney production

The opening number, “Flower of Gold,” unfolds in the treasure room of the Royal Palace, where an ailing queen is about to give birth. When a sage comes to tell the worried king there may be a cure for his wife, the monarch immediately dispatches searchers to find a mysterious gold flower with a strong power of revivification.

Mother Gothel, the old woman who tends the flower doesn’t want to give it up – after all, it’s what keeps her looking young and beautiful. She becomes furious when the flower is suddenly taken from her, and she goes in search of it.

Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast”) and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Glenn Slater – responsible for the music in the animated “Tangled” - wrote new songs for the show. The three tunes alone are worth your time to hear. The songs are “Flower of Gold” – a terrific kick-off to more music – along with “Wanted Man,” and “When She Returns.”

The general story follows the animated film: Rapunzel has stayed in the confines of the tower along with her “mother,” Gothel, who kidnapped her when she was a baby.