HED - POSTPONED UNTIL MAY

Toward the beginning of the film, women — who have been asked to remove their clothing — are herded into a gas chamber. Later, you’ll see a man viciously beaten because he refuses to drink cognac. This is one of the most brutal movies I ever have seen, depicting the sadistic joy the Nazis took in the physical, mental and emotional abuse of their prisoners.

Its third act is the most entertaining, with lots of action and escape plans carefully carried out.

Khabenskiy’s movie is solid and compelling, a welcome launch for the annual Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series that will give those unfamiliar with this part of history a glimpse at a hell on earth, and on the heroes who led an escape, which always should be remembered.

It may not be an appropriate experience for children or the faint of heart, but it will inspire others with its story of grit and perseverance under unimaginable horror.

