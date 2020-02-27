"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" will make you laugh your cares away

it’s admittedly a money grab.

But that doesn’t mean “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” isn’t funny, because it is. It will appeal to fans of the series, which began in 2011, as well as newcomers who may not be familiar with the television show.

If you’re a newbie to the docu-series that stars four friends from Staten Island, here’s the deal: They assign each other challenges and stunts, with three speaking to the prankster through a hidden earpiece while the challenger plays tricks on unsuspecting strangers.

It’s a little like “Jackass” but with more involvement of the general public and fewer dangerous stunts and less pain. The series and the movie bear a strong resemblance to the great-granddaddy of all these shows: “Candid Camera,” a television series that ran from 1960 to 1975 and captured reactions of unsuspecting people to quirky setups.

In the film, there’s a skinny plot connecting all of the challenges: It seems the pranksters started their high jinks at a Paula Abdul concert.