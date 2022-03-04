Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities hosts Holocaust film series at Figge Art Museum

The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities is bringing back the Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series this month, giving people the opportunity to experience stories of the Holocaust from all around the globe from a screen in the Figge Art Museum.

Tickets to attend the screenings cost $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and members of the military, and are free for students.

The three-film series will begin 4 p.m. March 13 with "Love It Was Not," a documentary film about the unlikely romance between Helena Citron, a young Slovak woman imprisoned in Auschwitz, and Franz Wunsch, her captor and an SS Officer. Their forbidden relationship ended at Citron's liberation, but 30 years later their lives were once again brought together by Wunsch's wife, who reached out to Citron asking her to testify on Wunsch's behalf.

"Sobibor" will play 4 p.m. March 27, diving into the story of the Sobibór extermination camp uprising, orchestrated by Soviet officer and prisoner of war Alexander Pechersky. The uprising led to a mass escape of the prisoners, of which some were captured again and others made it to the partisans.

The series will round out 4 p.m. April 3 with "Three Minutes - A Lengthening." The documentary takes three minutes of film — a home movie shot by David Kurtz in 1938 that shows the only video left of the Jewish residents of Nasielsk before the Holocaust — and analyzes it frame-by-frame, telling the stories of those caught on camera. Kurtz's grandson and a man who was in the film as a young boy add their perspectives to this moment in time.

Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities Executive Director Allan Ross will set the stage for the movies before they begin, giving some history on the story and where it was made. He will also take questions after the screening.

Ross said a committee decides on which films to show in the series, looking at around the dozen or so Holocaust-centered movies released each year.

These are movies that are not shown in theaters around here," Ross said. "The committee tries to pick the best ones out, and usually they're excellent films, and they're from all over the world."

"Love It Was Not" was filmed in Hebrew and German and "Sobibor" includes Dutch, Russian, German and Polish, so both will be played with English subtitles.

The federation has held Holocaust film series for the past 15 years. The federation also hosts two other film series, which center around Jewish and Israeli films, respectively.

Ross said they're hoping for good attendance for the films. This is the federation's first in-person film series since the COVID-19 pandemic baegan.

"I guess you could say after two years of being locked down in many respects, it's great to get out," Ross said.

