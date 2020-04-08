Late TV/movie maker started at WQAD, worked on 'Hee Haw,' 'Grand Ole Opry'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A prolific producer and director who died in the Quad-Cities in February will be remembered for dozens of television episodes and movies.

Claude Lawrence Jr., 75, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at Trinity, Rock Island Campus, UnityPoint.

His son, Devin Lawrence, 21, of Moline, said his late father graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1961.

“He had his 50th class reunion,” Devin Lawrence said. “His was the first class to go all the way through Moline High School after it was built.”

The elder Lawrence started working for WQAD-TV, where he was a camera operator. He also was a night-switchboard operator at WHBF-TV.

He went to Nashville, Tennessee, where he worked for the Grand Ole Opry. “He did shows like ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ way before my time,” Devin Lawrence said.

He said his father was a great influence on his life. “He was a go-getter,” he said.