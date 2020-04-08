Late TV/movie maker started at WQAD, worked on 'Hee Haw,' 'Grand Ole Opry'

A prolific producer and director who died in the Quad-Cities in February will be remembered for dozens of television episodes and movies.
Claude Lawrence Jr., 75, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at Trinity, Rock Island Campus, UnityPoint.
His son, Devin Lawrence, 21, of Moline, said his late father graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1961.
“He had his 50th class reunion,” Devin Lawrence said. “His was the first class to go all the way through Moline High School after it was built.”
The elder Lawrence started working for WQAD-TV, where he was a camera operator. He also was a night-switchboard operator at WHBF-TV.
He went to Nashville, Tennessee, where he worked for the Grand Ole Opry. “He did shows like ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ way before my time,” Devin Lawrence said.
He said his father was a great influence on his life. “He was a go-getter,” he said.
Devin Lawrence remembers his father’s “pickiness” in the films they watched together. “In our house, he never wanted me to buy a DVD. He always wanted me to watch the movie once with him.”
“I remember how ‘to-line’ he was to how the movie was being made. It was always so interesting to sit with him and watch a movie and get all these commentaries.
“He was a true film critic and in love with his career.”
“He was the kindest-hearted person,” Devin Lawrence said. “He was responsible and he took care of everyone, too.”
The family plans a celebration of life in California.
The Internet Movie Database (www.imdb.com) lists an entire page of Lawrence’s accomplishments.
In a 2017 interview with columnist John Marx, Claude Lawrence reminisced about doing work for the Quad-Cities’ Genesius Guild when the troupe used a semi-trailer for a stage, before they built the Lincoln Park stage.
During the interview, Lawrence talked about working for WSM-TV in Nashvile, where he operated a camera, was a stage manager worked in many capacities. He was friends with Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Roger Miller, Loretta Lynn, Pat Sajak and Cash's band, the Tennessee Three.
Lawrence was associate director for the TV show “Hee-Haw.”
He also worked on the American Music Awards, “Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's” specials, “Wheel of Fortune,” “Days of Our Lives and “The Sonny and Cher Show,” among others, as well the Jimmy Carter/Gerald Ford debate.
Among his movies was “Thrashin’” with skateboard legend Tony Hawk.
