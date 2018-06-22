Retiree Jim Davis reveled at Rave Cinemas on Wednesday afternoon in an encore screening of Puccini's “Madama Butterfly,” a 2016 Metropolitan Opera production directed by Anthony Minghella (“The English Patient”).
Davis is a devoted fan of the Met's “Live in HD” series, which transmits operas live to 2,200-plus screens in more than 70 countries. Backstage commentary and interviews are included.
While seeing the operas in person in New York City can cost between $25 and $480 per seat, the encore tickets to the big screen in Davenport are just $12.50, or $11.50 for seniors. The first-run showings during the regular season of October to May are more than $20.
“These are the greatest voices, with the greatest orchestra. I really mean that,” Davis said.
In December 2006, the company launched "The Met: Live in HD," a series of performance transmissions shown in high definition in movie theaters around the world.
The series expanded from an initial six titles to 10 in the 2014–15 season, and there will be 10 in 2018-19.
The remaining encore productions at Rave, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport — each shown at 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays — will be:
- June 27: Verdi's “Il Trovatore” -- Anna Netrebko heads an all-star cast that includes Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Dolora Zajick, and Yonghoon Lee. From October 2015.
- July 11: Tchaikovsky's “Eugene Onegin” — Renee Fleming and Dmitri Hvorostovsky bring Tchaikovsky’s poignant tragedy of unrequited love to life. From February 2007.
- July 18: Puccin's “Turandot” — Franco Zeffirelli’s production stars the dramatic soprano Nina Stemme in the title role, Marco Berti as Calaf, and Anita Hartig as Liu. From January 2016.
The 2018-19 shows, all starting at 11 a.m. or 11:55 a.m. on Saturdays, will be:
- Oct. 6: Verdi's “Aida.”
- Oct. 20: Saint-Saens' “Samson et Dalila.”
- Oct. 27: Puccini's “La Fanciulla del West.”
- Nov. 10: Muhly's “Marnie” (premiere).
“Marnie,” whose story was the subject of Alfred Hitchcock's 1964 film of the same name, is Nico Muhly's second new opera for the Met. It reimagines Winston Graham’s novel, set in the 1950s, about a beautiful, mysterious young woman who assumes multiple identities. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the enigmatic Marnie, and baritone Christopher Maltman is the man who pursues her — with disastrous results.
- Dec. 15: Verdi's “La Traviata.”
- Jan. 12: Cilea's “Adriana Lecouvreur.”
- Feb. 2: Bizet's “Carmen.”
- March 2: Donizetti's “La Fille du Regiment.”
- March 30: Wagner's “Die Walkure.”
- May 11: Poulenc's “Dialogues des Carmelites.”
For complete information on the 2018-19 "Live in HD" season, visit metopera.org/Season/In-Cinemas.