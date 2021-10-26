 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline filmmakers receive Mid-America Emmy
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Moline filmmakers receive Mid-America Emmy

  • 0
Kelly and Tammy Rundle

Tammy and Kelly Rundle filming at Pipestone National Monument for "Good Earth: Awakening the Silent City." Their documentary, "Axman" will be screened Oct. 9 at the Bettendorf Public Library.

 Contributed photo

Moline filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle have won a Mid-America Emmy for their newest documentary, "Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings." 

The short documentary, focusing on two different approaches to turtle crossings in Cedar Rapids and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, won in the Environmental/Science category. Tammy and Kelly Rundle, who formed film and video production company Fourth Wall Films, have received nine Mid-America Emmy nominations for their films. 

The couple used a grant from BeWildReWild/Big River Connectivity and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to partially fund the film. 

“Our hope was that the film would bring more awareness to this important environmental subject and inspire action to save human and animal lives,” said Kelly Rundle, who directed the film.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Hemsworth feared 'being written out' after 'Captain America: Civil War' absence

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Candyman,’ 1992
Movies

‘Candyman,’ 1992

  • Updated

Thinking of seeing the recently released reboot of the "Candyman" series? Go back to the roots and check out this first take. It’s disturbing and hypnotic and will leave you pondering these three words: Be my victim.

‘Young Frankenstein,’ 1974
Movies

‘Young Frankenstein,’ 1974

  • Updated

Before all the bro-on-the-run, complicated-relationship, and my-parents-are-cringe comedies that fill our streaming services, Mel Brooks took on big ideas and big themes and found laughs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News