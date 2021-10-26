Moline filmmakers receive Mid-America Emmy

Moline filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle have won a Mid-America Emmy for their newest documentary, "Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings."
The short documentary, focusing on two different approaches to turtle crossings in Cedar Rapids and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, won in the Environmental/Science category. Tammy and Kelly Rundle, who formed film and video production company Fourth Wall Films, have received nine Mid-America Emmy nominations for their films.
The couple used a grant from BeWildReWild/Big River Connectivity and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to partially fund the film.
“Our hope was that the film would bring more awareness to this important environmental subject and inspire action to save human and animal lives,” said Kelly Rundle, who directed the film.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
