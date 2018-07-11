'Skyscraper'
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of gun violence and action, and for brief strong language
Translation: A few bad words and non-stop almost-R level peril and violence, some involving children, including fire, automatic weapons and guns, knives, and fistfights, many characters injured and killed
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: Why was Will so nervous about the meeting? Why did Will and his friend have different reactions to their bad experience? What do you like to fix with duct tape?
If you like this, try: “Rampage” and “Jumanji,” also starring Dwayne Johnson, and the action movie in a building classics “Die Hard” and “The Towering Inferno”
'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation'
Rated: PG for some action and rude humor
Translation: Some schoolyard language, potty humor, and peril and violence, including attempted murder of monsters and a character who is badly injured and ultimately almost entirely prosthetic.
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: Why did Van Helsing hate monsters? Which monster would you like to be and why?
If you like this, try: The first two "Hotel Transylvania” movies, “Monster House," and “Igor"
