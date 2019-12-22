Musical 'Cats' is dreadful

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the setup: Victoria (Francesca Hayward) plays an abandoned kitten who joins the Jellicle Cats gathered to see Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench.) Old Deut will select a cat to ascend to … heaven? Euthanasia? … and start a new life (death? I don’t know.)

Many cats, including the one played by Taylor Swift, are introduced with song-and-dance numbers, while others are just, uh, background fluff (couldn’t help it).

Idris Elba is the magical villain Macavity who wants Deuteronomy to choose him, and so tries to thwart his competitors. Ian McKellan is an elderly cat who sings about his life in the theater.

The show raises more questions than it answers:

• Why do some cats wear clothing?

• Why are Macavity and Old Deuteronomy apparently the only cats with magical powers?

• What is the deal with the Rebel Wilson cat and all those bizarre dancing mice and cockroaches?

Every creature here looks creepy. The CGI-enhanced fur and color of the cats is beyond weird and off-putting from the get-go. Their ears move, their tails wave around eerily, and the cats rub against each other in “ew”-inducing scenes.