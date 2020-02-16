'Overload' reveals toxins in, around us

Before she started a family, Soozie Eastman, daughter of an industrial chemical distributor, wondered about the chemicals surrounding her.
“Babies are coming into the world pre-polluted,” one person says. Hundreds of synthetic toxins are found in every newborn in America.
Eastman grew more and more became concerned about what chemicals she had in her body.
“Overload: America's Toxic Love Story,” is the story of her research into her own body and the substances that created the chemical levels that showed up in her blood.
“My results show I was full of chemicals,” she said. “Are we able as individuals to impact our own exposure?"
She creates a 30-day plan to see whether she can lower her body burden of chemical levels. Throughout her voyage of discovery, she uses her own body as the focus of the film, and visits many doctors and professionals to learn more about toxicity people encounter in their everyday lives.
You have free articles remaining.
She uses the Environmental Working Group’s phone app called Healthy Living to help guide her purchases with scientific and academic data to create ratings for the toxicity of products on store shelves.
The substances that are rated as highly toxic include mascara, hair spray, foundation, cleaners and lotions. Eastman chose to use only personal-care products and cleaners with certain ratings. Most of them were about the same or even less expensive than their more toxic counterparts.
Sometimes, what the film reveals is shocking. I dare you to sit through this movie and not squirm at least once. It made me think about everything I handle and purchase in my routines. What is lurking in my blood? What did I contain when I was born?
I checked through some of the substances I use every day after I saw this film, which more than likely will encourage you to do the same.
As are the other films in this series, “Overload” is a wake-up call.
https://cleanergreenerme.com/ is Eastman’s website, where you can find all kinds of resources to help you minimize your intake of toxins.
“Overload” is just the beginning of a movement that may protect current generations and those as yet unborn.