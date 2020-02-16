You are the owner of this article.
'Overload' reveals toxins in, around us
'Overload' reveals toxins in, around us

Before she started a family, Soozie Eastman, daughter of an industrial chemical distributor, wondered about the chemicals surrounding her.

“Babies are coming into the world pre-polluted,” one person says. Hundreds of synthetic toxins are found in every newborn in America.

Eastman grew more and more became concerned about what chemicals she had in her body.

“Overload: America's Toxic Love Story,” is the story of her research into her own body and the substances that created the chemical levels that showed up in her blood.

“My results show I was full of chemicals,” she said. “Are we able as individuals to impact our own exposure?"

She creates a 30-day plan to see whether she can lower her body burden of chemical levels. Throughout her voyage of discovery, she uses her own body as the focus of the film, and visits many doctors and professionals to learn more about toxicity people encounter in their everyday lives.

She uses the Environmental Working Group’s phone app called Healthy Living to help guide her purchases with scientific and academic data to create ratings for the toxicity of products on store shelves.

The substances that are rated as highly toxic include mascara, hair spray, foundation, cleaners and lotions. Eastman chose to use only personal-care products and cleaners with certain ratings. Most of them were about the same or even less expensive than their more toxic counterparts.

Sometimes, what the film reveals is shocking. I dare you to sit through this movie and not squirm at least once. It made me think about everything I handle and purchase in my routines. What is lurking in my blood? What did I contain when I was born?

I checked through some of the substances I use every day after I saw this film, which more than likely will encourage you to do the same.

As are the other films in this series, “Overload” is a wake-up call.

https://cleanergreenerme.com/ is Eastman’s website, where you can find all kinds of resources to help you minimize your intake of toxins.

“Overload” is just the beginning of a movement that may protect current generations and those as yet unborn.

QC Environmental Film Series

River Action has partnered with the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, along with Nahant Marsh and the Sierra Club, to host environmental films during the first part of the year. These films will be shown at the Figge Art Museum. 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, at 4 p.m. Sundays.

To purchase tickets, which are $5 for each movie or $20 for the series of six, go to http://riveraction.org/ where you also can see trailers for the movies, read more about each film and purchase tickets.

• Feb. 23: "Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story." The film stars the daughter of an industrial chemical distributor who takes a deeper look at all the toxins in our body due to the large amounts of chemicals used in everyday products. She is looking to find how we became so overloaded with chemicals and what steps we can take to reverse our exposure.

Following the movie, there will be a discussion with Dr. David Staub, a Quad-Cities physician.

March 15: The Brower Youth Awards and Shorts of Conservation Activists. Each year the Brower Youth Award recognizes the work of six young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. Brower Youth Award winners demonstrate excellent leadership as well as a commitment to the communities their work serves.

• April 5: "Honeyland" was the most awarded film from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. This film follows a woman in the mountains of Macedonia cultivating honey using sustainable ancient beekeeping traditions, which show the delicate balance between nature and humanity

• April 26: "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch" shows the impacts of humanity’s lasting changes to the earth because of massive re-engineering of the planet by humans.

• May 17: "Sustainable Nation" is an international-award-winning film that follows three innovators who take lessons learned from Israel’s water shortage to rest of the world. This film is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

