'Overload' reveals toxins in, around us

The substances that are rated as highly toxic include mascara, hair spray, foundation, cleaners and lotions. Eastman chose to use only personal-care products and cleaners with certain ratings. Most of them were about the same or even less expensive than their more toxic counterparts.

Sometimes, what the film reveals is shocking. I dare you to sit through this movie and not squirm at least once. It made me think about everything I handle and purchase in my routines. What is lurking in my blood? What did I contain when I was born?

I checked through some of the substances I use every day after I saw this film, which more than likely will encourage you to do the same.

As are the other films in this series, “Overload” is a wake-up call.

https://cleanergreenerme.com/ is Eastman’s website, where you can find all kinds of resources to help you minimize your intake of toxins.

“Overload” is just the beginning of a movement that may protect current generations and those as yet unborn.

