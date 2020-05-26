REVIEW: Action fans owe themselves solid pleasure of 'Debt Collectors'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If drive-ins still were a big thing — and who knows? By the looks of things, they well may become exactly that in post-COVID-19 America — then action aficionados would be hotly anticipating the next “Debt Collectors” flick.

This is a kind of throwback to the buddy movies of the 1980s. It sloshes over with testosterone, with weapons, fight scenes, pretty women, and with characters who beat the living daylights out of each other, spew dialogue with snappy banter and aren’t afraid to go after the bad guys.

This franchise already has earned a cult following, but big-screen movie goers may not have heard of the series or its actors.

Brit Jesse V. Johnson, who directed both films, is a longtime stuntman. He well understands what people want from an actioner, because he’s been on both sides of the camera.

The first, “The Debt Collector,” was released in 2018. The first one introduces us to a martial-arts expert French (Scott Adkins, the “Undisputed” movies) who takes a job as a debt collector for the mob. He owns a gym, but he’s so far behind on his bills he’s desperate for cash.