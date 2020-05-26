REVIEW: Action fans owe themselves solid pleasure of 'Debt Collectors'

If drive-ins still were a big thing — and who knows? By the looks of things, they well may become exactly that in post-COVID-19 America — then action aficionados would be hotly anticipating the next “Debt Collectors” flick.
This is a kind of throwback to the buddy movies of the 1980s. It sloshes over with testosterone, with weapons, fight scenes, pretty women, and with characters who beat the living daylights out of each other, spew dialogue with snappy banter and aren’t afraid to go after the bad guys.
This franchise already has earned a cult following, but big-screen movie goers may not have heard of the series or its actors.
Brit Jesse V. Johnson, who directed both films, is a longtime stuntman. He well understands what people want from an actioner, because he’s been on both sides of the camera.
The first, “The Debt Collector,” was released in 2018. The first one introduces us to a martial-arts expert French (Scott Adkins, the “Undisputed” movies) who takes a job as a debt collector for the mob. He owns a gym, but he’s so far behind on his bills he’s desperate for cash.
Of course, this a demanding, so to speak, position, and he ends up getting in deeper in danger with every step. His sorta/kinda partner is Sue (Louis Mandylor, who may look familiar to other film fans — at least he did to me — because of his resemblance to his actor brother, Costas Mandylor, of the “Saw” films.)
“A moral compass in this business is like a pin-less hand grenade,” the philosophical Sue tells him.
There are a bunch of little film-fan Easter Eggs in the first movie. In one scene toward the beginning of the movie, a woman’s leg has this tattoo: "She's mad but she's magic/there's no lie in her fire,” taken from the Charles Bukowski poem “An Almost Made Up Poem.”
In a small but pivotal role, Tony Todd — yes, the “Candyman” himself — appears.
Just released is the sequel, “Debt Collectors,” which — improbably, but so what? — brings French and Sue back together.
The actors and Johnson have earned a following with films that generally aren’t big-screen attractions. Had theaters not been closed I never would have considered these films, the first of which I saw on Netflix and the second, newly released on streaming platforms and Monday on DVD.
These solid movies remind me a little of the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, although they’re a little more raw and violent.
At a little more than 90 minutes, neither show wears out its welcome.
Fans of Tarantino and Ritchie may want to add Johnson to their action mix.
